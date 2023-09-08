Danny Masterson's Wife and Friends Can Buy Him $68 Worth of Goods From Jail's Commissary Before He's Hauled Off to Prison

"You can now purchase individual items up to the $68.00 spending limit," an insider told RadarOnline.com about Masterson's stay at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail.

As this outlet reported, the disgraced star is under 24-hour surveillance, with deputies checking on him every 30 minutes to monitor his mental state. He'll eventually be transferred to a California state prison to serve his three-decades-long sentence.