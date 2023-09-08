Danny Masterson's Wife and Friends Can Buy Him $68 Worth of Goods From Jail's Commissary Before He's Hauled Off to Prison
Danny Masterson might be rotting behind bars for the next 30 years, but his loved ones can keep his spirits high by gifting him goods from the jail's commissary while he awaits his prison transfer. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the That '70s Show actor-turned-convicted rapist can receive $68 worth of commissary snacks, drinks, and hygiene necessities from anyone with his inmate booking number.
"You can now purchase individual items up to the $68.00 spending limit," an insider told RadarOnline.com about Masterson's stay at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail.
As this outlet reported, the disgraced star is under 24-hour surveillance, with deputies checking on him every 30 minutes to monitor his mental state. He'll eventually be transferred to a California state prison to serve his three-decades-long sentence.
RadarOnline.com obtained the jail's commissary list — and Masterson is well-taken care of, as long as his "grieving" wife, actress Bijou Phillips, keeps funneling money to her incarcerated husband.
The disgraced star can chomp away on snacks like chips, cheese, cookies, popcorn, and ramen — to name a few.
Masterson can also collect instant coffee, Hawaiian Punch juice boxes, cappuccino powder, and a hot cocoa mix for an added beverage bonus. As far as hygiene goes, the jailbird's only commissary options are Colgate toothpaste, cocoa butter lotion, dandruff shampoo, Dove body soap, and a stick of Freshscent deodorant.
Masterson has plenty of rich pals to top up his account, including his That '70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who, as RadarOnline.com reported, wrote letters to the judge asking for leniency on the convicted rapist's sentence.
We obtained the letters from the married superstars, in which Kutcher called Masterson "a role model" while Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
But they aren't the only former costars who supported Masterson — even after he was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career.
The sitcom's beloved parents Red and Kitty Forman, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, wrote letters on Masterson's behalf and gave him glowing reviews like Kutcher and Kunis.
Fifty people turned in letters to the judge, but in the end, the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison over the crimes.
Masterson has denied the crimes, and his attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com that she is "confident that these convictions will be overturned."