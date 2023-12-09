Tyga and Blac Chyna Settle Years-Long Custody Feud Over 11-Year-Old Son King Cairo
Tyga and Blac Chyna gave each other a nice Christmas gift this year. BC — who now goes by her legal name Angela White — has settled her bitter custody battle with her ex — and they both came out winners, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
White and the Taste singer, 34, will share joint legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo.
Tyga won't have to pay a dime to White in child support despite her claiming she needed a monthly stipend from her ex because she was barely making ends meet.
Sources connected to the situation told TMZ that White and Tyga agreed on an amicable custody schedule.
The Real Blac Chyna star, 35, will care for King Fridays through Mondays, with Tyga getting him Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The joint custody arraignment gives White and the rapper the right to make decisions on their son's general welfare, education, and health.
The court ordered that neither White nor Tyga can talk badly about the other around their son.
The exes will also be forced to enroll in a program to monitor their conversations about co-parenting to prevent anything from going south.
As RadarOnline.com reported, White filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24, requesting joint custody and child support for King. At the time, she only had him 24 hours a week.
Her monthly earnings were laid bare in her filing, in which she compared her income to Tyga's while arguing he should be paying her support.
She pointed out the rapper's album sales, clothing brand, Las Vegas residency, and more as evidence of his multimillion-dollar empire compared to White's nearly $72k monthly earnings.
White claimed she makes a "combined $71,223.63 per month from her seven business entities (Blac Chyna Inc., Blac Chyna Closet, LLC, Precise Music Group, LLC, Lashed Cosmetics, LLC, Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Hearts Pure LLC) — but noted her "income has significantly reduced over the years as her business sales have dramatically declined."
RadarOnline.com also revealed that White had been selling her "clothing, purses and shoes" via the online consignment store TheRealReal to make extra cash. In October, she claimed to have earned a profit of $178,000 but told the court, "It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell."
With Tyga not having to pay support and White getting more face time with her child, they both win.