Hunter Biden Claims Republicans Are Using Him to 'Destroy' His Father Joe's Presidency

Hunter Biden declared that Republicans were using him as a pawn to hurt his father's presidency during a two-part podcast interview after it was announced the embattled first son is facing nine new charges in a federal tax case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 56-page indictment filed in California amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden claims that Hunter schemed to evade $1.4 million in taxes over the course of four years while splurging on a lavish lifestyle including "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature."

Hunter faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted on all counts.