Hunter Biden Claims Republicans Are Using Him to 'Destroy' His Father Joe's Presidency
Hunter Biden declared that Republicans were using him as a pawn to hurt his father's presidency during a two-part podcast interview after it was announced the embattled first son is facing nine new charges in a federal tax case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 56-page indictment filed in California amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden claims that Hunter schemed to evade $1.4 million in taxes over the course of four years while splurging on a lavish lifestyle including "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature."
Hunter faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Republicans, meanwhile, have probed whether or not the president benefited from his son's foreign policy dealings, which the White House has repeatedly denied as did the commander-in-chief himself, who blasted claims he interacted with Hunter's business partners as "lies."
Hunter discussed the Republican attacks on the podcast, railing against the House GOP in the interview recorded at his studio in San Francisco.
"They are trying to, in their most illegitimate way, but rational way, they're trying to destroy a presidency," Hunter said during a chat with musician Moby. "And, so, it's not about me. In their most base way, what they're trying to do is, they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle."
"These people are just sad, very, very sick people, that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they have decided they're going to turn into an evil that they decided they're going to inflict on the rest of the world," he further claimed.
CNN's Dana Bash addressed Hunter's prerecorded remarks on Friday's Inside Politics, garnering a response from panelist Gloria Borger.
"I mean, he's effectively saying, 'This all will kill my father.' And, you know, I know how personally damaging this is, and more so after Beau died, his other son," reasoned Borger.
IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler today praised the indictment as a "complete vindication of our thorough investigation" in a statement to CBS.
During his rare interview, Hunter spoke about his history of alcohol and drug addiction, media scrutiny, and concerns about his father's 2024 aspirations.
He said, "I've stopped hoping for an end to this because as long as my dad is president of the United States, they're not going to stop."