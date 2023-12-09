Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Nick Cannon and Zeus Network Under Fire for 'Dark Skin vs. Light Skin' Competition

nick cannon zeus network backlash dark skin vs light skin competition pp
Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Nick Cannon and the Zeus network are under fire over a controversial flyer.

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon and the Zeus network are accused of pitting women against each other and putting on a "colorist" event after sharing a controversial ad promoting a "dark skin vs. light skin" competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The streaming service and television personality collaborated on a live show Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Wild 'N Out stars facing off with "Baddies" from Zeus.

An original now-deleted post teased the event, featuring a performance by Sukihana at 901 Grier Dr., sparking intense backlash online from social media users.

Zeus did not address the outcry but later shared an updated post with "chocolate goddesses vs. caramel goddesses."

"Our aim at #BADVSWILDLasVegas is to unify, celebrate, and laugh together as we explore the diverse tapestry of our community," the caption read. "Today, we're excited to bring you a show filled with fun, music, and empowerment with the beautiful @Sukihanagoat and her Chocolate Goddesses along with @mxrvssa and her Caramel Goddesses!!!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Cannon for comment. Zeus has not yet addressed the criticism.

Naysayers have spoken out against the updated post, claiming that only further stoked the fires.

Many slammed Zeus network's content for being detrimental to the Black community, saying it opens the door for other races to feed into the colorism as well.

The network was founded in 2018 and features a series of drama-packed hit shows including Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love, Joseline's Cabaret, and Bad Boys.

"Nah y'all said darkskin vs lightskin, stand on that," one critic wrote. "The switch-up without even addressing what y'all did before is crazy," a second echoed.

"Can y'all stop ... wording it like that don't make it better," a third said, while a fourth social media user echoed, "Bad idea … with colorism still being a big issue within the black community, this is definitely not the move."

nick cannon zeus network backlash dark skin vs light skin competition
Source: MEGA

The controversial flyer sent shockwaves after Cannon recently shared that he spends more than $200k every year at Disneyland during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

"The crazy thing is cos I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland, I used to get that Disney bag, there were perks, so all of that stuff was free," Cannon said. "It is no longer free!"

