Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Desperate to Find 'Another Rich Man' to Fund 'Expensive' Lifestyle: Report

Bijou Phillips is reportedly already on the hunt for a new man to replace disgraced husband Danny Masterson, but insiders claimed she's not looking for just any average Joe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in early September, Phillips, 43, essentially became a single parent when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. Since then, Phillips has filed for divorce, and the That 70s Show star relinquished custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter.