Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Desperate to Find 'Another Rich Man' to Fund 'Expensive' Lifestyle: Report
Bijou Phillips is reportedly already on the hunt for a new man to replace disgraced husband Danny Masterson, but insiders claimed she's not looking for just any average Joe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in early September, Phillips, 43, essentially became a single parent when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. Since then, Phillips has filed for divorce, and the That 70s Show star relinquished custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter.
After filing for divorce after her estranged husband's sentencing, tipsters claimed that the 43-year-old actress is desperate to find someone to fill his shoes — and bank account.
"Bijou has no income," an insider told the National Enquirer. "She hasn't acted or modeled in years — and she's got an extremely expensive lifestyle. There's no way to maintain it now that Danny's out of the picture."
Since there's reportedly no prenuptial agreement between Phillips and Masterson, it's hard to determine what she'll walk away with from their split. Phillips requested spousal support in her divorce filing.
Masterson's net worth is reportedly an estimated $8 million; however, he's also facing a civil suit by his rape accusers that could wipe him out.
"It's scary times for Bijou because she needs a fortune to keep their place going," the source continued. "She's in survival mode and seems to think her only option is to find another rich man to rescue her."
Bijou, who now has full custody of her daughter that she shares with Masterson, is reportedly discretely putting the word out among her peers in the Church of Scientology, which recently declared the disgraced actor a "suppressive person" and expelled him from the church.
"It's a very heartbreaking and lonely spot for Bijou. She has her daughter and her sisters, but otherwise, her community is the church," the tipster continued while noting, "She's going to want someone who's a member like her."
Making matters worse for Phillips was a recent $128K lien issued to the couple from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in unpaid taxes related to their 2019, 2020, and 2021 filings.
The lien was issued by the IRS' Hartford, Connecticut, office in February 2022, which was shortly after the jury deadlocked in Masterson's first rape trial and months before his second began in April.