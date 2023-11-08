Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Desperate to Find 'Another Rich Man' to Fund 'Expensive' Lifestyle: Report

danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips is reportedly looking for a new 'rich man' now that Danny Masterson is behind bars.

By:

Nov. 8 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bijou Phillips is reportedly already on the hunt for a new man to replace disgraced husband Danny Masterson, but insiders claimed she's not looking for just any average Joe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in early September, Phillips, 43, essentially became a single parent when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. Since then, Phillips has filed for divorce, and the That 70s Show star relinquished custody of the couple's 9-year-old daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson mom brother visit jail wife bijou phillips divorce jpg
Source: MEGA

Phillips filed for divorce weeks after Masterson was sentenced in his rape trial.

After filing for divorce after her estranged husband's sentencing, tipsters claimed that the 43-year-old actress is desperate to find someone to fill his shoes — and bank account.

"Bijou has no income," an insider told the National Enquirer. "She hasn't acted or modeled in years — and she's got an extremely expensive lifestyle. There's no way to maintain it now that Danny's out of the picture."

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Since there's reportedly no prenuptial agreement between Phillips and Masterson, it's hard to determine what she'll walk away with from their split. Phillips requested spousal support in her divorce filing.

Masterson's net worth is reportedly an estimated $8 million; however, he's also facing a civil suit by his rape accusers that could wipe him out.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed it's 'scary times' for Phillips as she no longer has Masterson to fund her lifestyle.

MORE ON:
Danny Masterson

"It's scary times for Bijou because she needs a fortune to keep their place going," the source continued. "She's in survival mode and seems to think her only option is to find another rich man to rescue her."

Bijou, who now has full custody of her daughter that she shares with Masterson, is reportedly discretely putting the word out among her peers in the Church of Scientology, which recently declared the disgraced actor a "suppressive person" and expelled him from the church.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson bijou phillips broke
Source: MEGA

The couple was hit with a $128k tax lien from the IRS prior to the start of Masterson's second rape trial.

"It's a very heartbreaking and lonely spot for Bijou. She has her daughter and her sisters, but otherwise, her community is the church," the tipster continued while noting, "She's going to want someone who's a member like her."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Phillip's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Making matters worse for Phillips was a recent $128K lien issued to the couple from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in unpaid taxes related to their 2019, 2020, and 2021 filings.

The lien was issued by the IRS' Hartford, Connecticut, office in February 2022, which was shortly after the jury deadlocked in Masterson's first rape trial and months before his second began in April.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.