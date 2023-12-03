Miley Cyrus Told Siblings to Pick a Side in Pop Star's Rift With Dad Billy Ray Over His New Wife: Report

According to insiders, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, apparently held out hope that Miley, 31, would put her grievances about much younger Firerose, 34, aside once they tied the knot, but that allegedly hasn't been the case.

"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything Miley's even more upset," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.

