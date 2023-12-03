Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Told Siblings to Pick a Side in Pop Star's Rift With Dad Billy Ray Over His New Wife: Report

cyrus family feuding
Source: EGA; @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus' rift with dad Billy Ray over wife Firerose reportedly extends to the holidays.

By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Miley Cyrus is allegedly not a fan of dad Billy Ray Cyrus' new bride, Australian singer Firerose — and sources say the pop star's discontent is making for a less-than-festive season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus open to marriage boyfriend maxx morando
Source: MEGA

Miley's disapproval of dad Billy Ray's new wife Firerose has reportedly caused friction in the family.

According to insiders, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, apparently held out hope that Miley, 31, would put her grievances about much younger Firerose, 34, aside once they tied the knot, but that allegedly hasn't been the case.

"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything Miley's even more upset," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus stalker arrested showed up singers home th time prison release restraining order
Source: MEGA

Miley reportedly told her siblings to choose either Billy Ray or mom Tish's side.

Apparently, friction between Miley, her dad and Firerose has gotten so bad, that the 31-year-old singer issued bold ultimatums to her siblings. Miley allegedly drew a line in the sand and told her five brothers and sisters that they needed to choose sides.

"Noah and Branson are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider said as they predicted, "So if they're forced to choose, they'll take his side."

Instead, the Flowers singer is said to be leaning on her mom Tish, 56, who also recently remarried after her divorce from Billy Ray.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus wedding diet extreme engaged dominic purcell
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus married 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

"Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce," the tipster noted. "Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through."

Tish and Billy Ray split in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage. Following their divorce, Tish began dating Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 53, in July 2022. When the couple got married a little over a year later in August 2023, Miley stood beside her mom as maid of honor.

Billy Ray and his new bride followed a similar timeline, albeit without Miley's support along the way.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus firerose
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus proposed to Firerose four months after Tish filed for divorce in April 2022.

One possible explanation for Miley's apprehension towards her father's relationship with Firerose may be that the union hits too close to home for the former Disney star.

The 64-year-old country singer first met Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie, 12 years ago while working on the set of Miley's hit show, Hannah Montana. Years later, Billy Ray collaborated with Firerose in July 2021 on their song Plans.

Four months after Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, Billy Ray proposed to Firerose against his daughter's best wishes.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.