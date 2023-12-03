Miley Cyrus Told Siblings to Pick a Side in Pop Star's Rift With Dad Billy Ray Over His New Wife: Report
Miley Cyrus is allegedly not a fan of dad Billy Ray Cyrus' new bride, Australian singer Firerose — and sources say the pop star's discontent is making for a less-than-festive season, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, apparently held out hope that Miley, 31, would put her grievances about much younger Firerose, 34, aside once they tied the knot, but that allegedly hasn't been the case.
"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything Miley's even more upset," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.
Apparently, friction between Miley, her dad and Firerose has gotten so bad, that the 31-year-old singer issued bold ultimatums to her siblings. Miley allegedly drew a line in the sand and told her five brothers and sisters that they needed to choose sides.
"Noah and Branson are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider said as they predicted, "So if they're forced to choose, they'll take his side."
Instead, the Flowers singer is said to be leaning on her mom Tish, 56, who also recently remarried after her divorce from Billy Ray.
"Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce," the tipster noted. "Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through."
Tish and Billy Ray split in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage. Following their divorce, Tish began dating Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 53, in July 2022. When the couple got married a little over a year later in August 2023, Miley stood beside her mom as maid of honor.
Billy Ray and his new bride followed a similar timeline, albeit without Miley's support along the way.
One possible explanation for Miley's apprehension towards her father's relationship with Firerose may be that the union hits too close to home for the former Disney star.
The 64-year-old country singer first met Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie, 12 years ago while working on the set of Miley's hit show, Hannah Montana. Years later, Billy Ray collaborated with Firerose in July 2021 on their song Plans.
Four months after Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, Billy Ray proposed to Firerose against his daughter's best wishes.