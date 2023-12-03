'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Reportedly Moving in With Husband of 15 Years Vincent Hughes
Dreamgirls star Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, is reportedly moving in with husband Vincent Hughes, 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While moving in together may be an early step in most relationship timelines, Sheryl and Vincent decided to take the plunge and live under the same roof after a shocking 15 years of marriage!
The two are reportedly done navigating a bi-coastal relationship and will now share a home, sources told the National Enquirer.
"Sheryl's work on Abbott Elementary keeps her anchored in L.A.," an insider explained. "While Vincent's responsibilities tie him to Philadelphia — but regular visits every two weeks is no longer enough."
Differing work schedules that demand thousands of miles of distance is difficult in any relationship, let alone a marriage that's nearing the two-decade mark. The Broadway star is reportedly ready to uproot her life to be closer to her husband.
"Sheryl is moving to Philly," the tipster dished. Fans of the hit ABC sitcom have no reason to worry, the actress doesn't plan on letting the big move impact her role in Quinta Brunson's series.
"She will still travel to L.A. to work," the insider said. "But the moment the camera stops rolling, she's heading home to her husband!"
Sheryl and Vincent, a Pennsylvania state senator, have been married since 2005. According to People, the couple met through a mutual friend and began dating in the early 2000s. They were both recently divorced and had children from previous marriages.
While living apart all these years may sound odd to some couples, it's been the norm for Sheryl and Vincent. When the couple initially met, the Emmy-award-winning actress lived in Los Angeles and Vincent in Philadelphia, the same setup that remains today.
Vincent has served as a lawmaker in Pennsylvania since 1994, solidifying his life in the City of Brotherly Love.
"We believe in each other's mission and each other's work, and we're both very focused on our children and our family," Vincent told Essence of their union in 2020. "I think that really is the foundation. I like what Sheryl's about."
Before meeting Vincent, Sheryl was married to French businessman Eric Maurice from 1990 to 2001. The couple share two adult children.