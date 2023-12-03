Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > ABC

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Reportedly Moving in With Husband of 15 Years Vincent Hughes

sheryl lee ralph to move in with her husband
Source: MEGA

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes are reportedly ready to say goodbye to long-distance.

By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dreamgirls star Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, is reportedly moving in with husband Vincent Hughes, 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While moving in together may be an early step in most relationship timelines, Sheryl and Vincent decided to take the plunge and live under the same roof after a shocking 15 years of marriage!

Article continues below advertisement
sheryl lee ralph to move in with her husband
Source: MEGA

Sheryl and Vincent have lived apart their entire marriage.

The two are reportedly done navigating a bi-coastal relationship and will now share a home, sources told the National Enquirer.

"Sheryl's work on Abbott Elementary keeps her anchored in L.A.," an insider explained. "While Vincent's responsibilities tie him to Philadelphia — but regular visits every two weeks is no longer enough."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
sheryl lee ralph to move in with her husband
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Sheryl is moving from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, where Vincent lives.

Differing work schedules that demand thousands of miles of distance is difficult in any relationship, let alone a marriage that's nearing the two-decade mark. The Broadway star is reportedly ready to uproot her life to be closer to her husband.

"Sheryl is moving to Philly," the tipster dished. Fans of the hit ABC sitcom have no reason to worry, the actress doesn't plan on letting the big move impact her role in Quinta Brunson's series.

MORE ON:
ABC
Article continues below advertisement
sheryl lee ralph to move in with her husband
Source: MEGA

Vincent serves as a Pennsylvania state senator.

"She will still travel to L.A. to work," the insider said. "But the moment the camera stops rolling, she's heading home to her husband!"

Sheryl and Vincent, a Pennsylvania state senator, have been married since 2005. According to People, the couple met through a mutual friend and began dating in the early 2000s. They were both recently divorced and had children from previous marriages.

While living apart all these years may sound odd to some couples, it's been the norm for Sheryl and Vincent. When the couple initially met, the Emmy-award-winning actress lived in Los Angeles and Vincent in Philadelphia, the same setup that remains today.

Article continues below advertisement
sheryl lee ralph to move in with her husband
Source: MEGA

Vincent said the foundation of their marriage centers on being 'focused on our children and our family.'

Vincent has served as a lawmaker in Pennsylvania since 1994, solidifying his life in the City of Brotherly Love.

"We believe in each other's mission and each other's work, and we're both very focused on our children and our family," Vincent told Essence of their union in 2020. "I think that really is the foundation. I like what Sheryl's about."

Before meeting Vincent, Sheryl was married to French businessman Eric Maurice from 1990 to 2001. The couple share two adult children.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.