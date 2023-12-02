Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler Allegedly Showed Up at Sexual Abuse Victim's Home After Cancelled Ménage a Trois
The Florida Republican Party is embroiled in controversy following allegations of rape made against its chairman, Christian Ziegler.
The alleged victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, claims that Ziegler assaulted her at her home after she canceled plans for a sexual encounter with him and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident, which is said to have taken place on October 2, is currently under investigation by local authorities.
According to court documents, the alleged victim had engaged in what she described as a "consensual three-way sexual relationship" with the Zieglers.
She had initially made plans for sexual activity with both Christian and Bridget Ziegler. However, when Bridget backed out, the alleged victim sent a text to Christian apologizing for her lack of enthusiasm, allegedly stating, "Sorry, I was mostly in for her."
According to the Daily Mail, later that evening, as the woman was leaving her apartment, she claims to have encountered Christian in the hallway. She alleges that he then entered her property without permission and raped her. These claims have not been substantiated, and Christian strongly denies the accusations.
The case took a new turn when a friend of the alleged victim contacted authorities via a 911 call. In the call, obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, the friend reveals that the woman confided in her about the alleged rape. Detectives subsequently monitored calls and messages between Christian and the accuser.
Additional sources indicate that a search warrant has been executed on Ziegler's cell phone, and a forensic examination of the device is currently underway. It is also alleged that Ziegler secretly filmed the sexual encounters between the couple and the woman. These claims are yet to be confirmed.
Christian Ziegler, a prominent figure in Florida GOP politics, was elected chairman of the Florida Republican Party earlier this year. He previously served as vice chairman of the state party and as a Sarasota County Commissioner. Governor Ron DeSantis, a notable figure in conservative politics, has called for Ziegler's resignation in light of the allegations.
Bridget, Christian's wife, is a co-founder of the Moms for Liberty organization and works for the Leadership Institute, a conservative group focused on training future conservative leaders. She is considered a rising star in the conservative movement and has received personal endorsements from Governor DeSantis.
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with this case, and Christian's lawyer has vehemently denied the allegations.