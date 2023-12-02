Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler Allegedly Showed Up at Sexual Abuse Victim's Home After Cancelled Ménage a Trois

The incident, which is said to have taken place on October 2, is currently under investigation by local authorities.

According to court documents, the alleged victim had engaged in what she described as a "consensual three-way sexual relationship" with the Zieglers.

She had initially made plans for sexual activity with both Christian and Bridget Ziegler. However, when Bridget backed out, the alleged victim sent a text to Christian apologizing for her lack of enthusiasm, allegedly stating, "Sorry, I was mostly in for her."