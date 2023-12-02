Jussie Smollett Spotted in Los Angeles Hours After His Appeal Was Rejected in Hate Crime Hoax Case
Jussie Smollett, the 41-year-old actor known for his role in the TV show Empire, was seen in Los Angeles looking miserable just hours after a Chicago court rejected his appeal in the hate crime hoax case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, Smollett, accompanied by his sisters Jurnee and Jazz, was spotted for the first time after an Illinois appeals court dismissed his appeal against disorderly conduct. The decision could potentially see Smollett facing 150 days behind bars.
The actor was seen looking downcast in a black jacket, dark navy blue pants, and sunglasses.
Smollett's conviction on five counts of disorderly conduct resulted in a 150-day jail sentence, 30 months of felony probation, restitution of $120,106 to the City of Chicago, and a $25,000 fine. However, he served only six days before being released on March 16, 2022, when his lawyers filed an appeal.
The Appellate Court of Cook County denied his appeal, leaving Smollett potentially having to complete the remainder of his sentence.
During his original sentencing hearing, Smollett vehemently insisted on his innocence, shouting at the judge and warning that he was not suicidal. He claimed that if he died in custody, it would be someone else, not him, responsible for his death.
Smollett initially told Chicago police that he had been attacked by two masked strangers who accosted him on a darkened street.
He reported that the assailants threw a noose around his neck, poured chemicals on him, and shouted racist and homophobic slurs all while expressing support for then-President Donald Trump.
- Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Felony Charges For Alleged Attack
- Jussie Smollett Loses Appeal to Overturn Hoax Conviction, Likely Headed Back to Jail to Serve 150-Day Sentence
- Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Criminal Trial, Actor Testifies He 'Did Drugs' & 'Made Out' With Abimbola Osundairo
Evidence presented in court revealed that the two attackers were Nigerian brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who are black.
The brothers testified that Smollett had hired them to stage the attack in an attempt to boost his celebrity profile. Smollett later claimed that the time spent rehearsing the attack was actually spent smoking marijuana with the brothers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Smollett later claimed that he had engaged in intimate activities with Abel. He alleged that the brothers staged the attack to scare him into thinking he needed bodyguards, hoping to secure employment through the act.
The brothers also shared their perspective on the incident in a segment for a FOX Nation docuseries.
They returned to the scene of the "crime" and recounted how they gave Smollett a "noogie" and poured bleach on his shirt before running away into the darkness of the night.