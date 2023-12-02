Jussie Smollett Spotted in Los Angeles Hours After His Appeal Was Rejected in Hate Crime Hoax Case

According to the Daily Mail, Smollett, accompanied by his sisters Jurnee and Jazz, was spotted for the first time after an Illinois appeals court dismissed his appeal against disorderly conduct. The decision could potentially see Smollett facing 150 days behind bars.

The actor was seen looking downcast in a black jacket, dark navy blue pants, and sunglasses.

Smollett's conviction on five counts of disorderly conduct resulted in a 150-day jail sentence, 30 months of felony probation, restitution of $120,106 to the City of Chicago, and a $25,000 fine. However, he served only six days before being released on March 16, 2022, when his lawyers filed an appeal.

The Appellate Court of Cook County denied his appeal, leaving Smollett potentially having to complete the remainder of his sentence.