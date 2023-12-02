Disgraced New York Rep. George Santos Targets Colleagues With Baseless Accusations After Expulsion From Congress
Disgraced former New York Representative George Santos has lashed out at his former colleagues after being expelled from Congress, accusing four of serious violations and vowing to file ethics complaints against them.
Santos, a notorious serial liar, took to social media to make his allegations against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Mike Lawler, Rep. Nick LaLota and Rep. Rob Menendez.
Santos targeted Malliotakis, accusing her of engaging in "insider trading" without providing any evidence to support his claims. He announced that he would be filing a complaint against her with the Office of Congressional Ethics, alleging that she engaged in questionable stock trading since joining the 'Ways and Means' committee in Congress.
Malliotakis had purchased stock in Community Bancorp after a meeting with federal regulators earlier this year, and the value of her shares increased significantly when it was later announced that the bank would acquire Signature Bank.
Santos also made sexual insinuations about Malliotakis, highlighting her previous vote against gay marriage despite later expressing regret for her position.
Malliotakis's spokeswoman, Natalie Baldassarre, dismissed Santos's accusations, stating that they would not respond to the claims of a "scorned and known serial liar."
Next on Santos's list was Lawler, whom he accused of questionable campaign finance violations.
Santos alleged that Lawler used his consulting firm, Checkmate Strategies, to pay for services related to his campaign, possibly laundering money from his campaign to his own pocket.
Lawler's campaign had indeed paid his consulting firm, but his team insisted that he had taken measures to ensure that he did not profit from his own campaign.
Santos also targeted LaLota, accusing him of attending law school while supposed to be working at the Suffolk County Board of Elections.
LaLota had served as a GOP elections commissioner while attending Hofstra, prompting demands for his time sheets to determine if he had been neglecting his duties.
The New York representative responded to Santos' allegations, stating that the congressman had three actual degrees, unlike Santos, who allegedly lied about having one.
Lastly, Santos attacked New Jersey Rep. Menendez, the son of Senator Bob Menendez, who is currently facing federal corruption indictments.
Santos planned to file an ethics complaint against the freshman congressman, seeking clarification on his involvement with his father's overseas dealings and any potential compensation he may have received.
Menendez has not commented on the allegation.