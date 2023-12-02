Disgraced New York Rep. George Santos Targets Colleagues With Baseless Accusations After Expulsion From Congress

Santos targeted Malliotakis, accusing her of engaging in "insider trading" without providing any evidence to support his claims. He announced that he would be filing a complaint against her with the Office of Congressional Ethics, alleging that she engaged in questionable stock trading since joining the 'Ways and Means' committee in Congress.

Malliotakis had purchased stock in Community Bancorp after a meeting with federal regulators earlier this year, and the value of her shares increased significantly when it was later announced that the bank would acquire Signature Bank.

Santos also made sexual insinuations about Malliotakis, highlighting her previous vote against gay marriage despite later expressing regret for her position.

Malliotakis's spokeswoman, Natalie Baldassarre, dismissed Santos's accusations, stating that they would not respond to the claims of a "scorned and known serial liar."