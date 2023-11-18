GOP House Ethics Committee Chairman Files Official Motion to Expel NY Rep. George Santos

Friday's filing followed a previously filed resolution to expel Santos by New York Republicans last month, which ultimately failed under the belief that Santos should be given due process before being ejected from Congress as he faces more than a dozen federal charges related to his campaign.

After the committee's published report found that the freshman lawmaker "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," the GOP tides began to turn in support of removing Santos from Congress.

