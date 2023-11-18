GOP House Ethics Committee Chairman Files Official Motion to Expel NY Rep. George Santos
The GOP House Ethics Committee chairman filed an official motion to expel embattled New York Rep. George Santos from Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rep. Michael Guest filed the expulsion motion on Friday, a day after his committee published an explosive report that found Santos misused campaign funds for personal gain, which included trips to the spa, designer clothing, and the adult content subscription service OnlyFans.
Friday's filing followed a previously filed resolution to expel Santos by New York Republicans last month, which ultimately failed under the belief that Santos should be given due process before being ejected from Congress as he faces more than a dozen federal charges related to his campaign.
After the committee's published report found that the freshman lawmaker "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," the GOP tides began to turn in support of removing Santos from Congress.
Chairman Guest released a statement Friday about the investigative report and his decision to file the resolution to force an official vote to expel Santos.
"The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion," Guest's statement read.
Guest noted that his motion was being filed separately from the committee as a member of Congress.
A little over an hour after the report was released on Thursday, which found "pervasive" fraud and referred additional "uncharged and unlawful conduct" to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution, Santos announced that he would not seek re-election or resign amid the growing scandal.
"I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024," Santos posted on social media. "My family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time."
The 35-year-old lawmaker previously pleaded not guilty to a slew of federal charges related to campaign finances, which included conspiracy, falsification of records, money laundering, and using donor's credit cards without their authorization, among other charges.
Even before being sworn in as a member of Congress, Santos faced backlash over allegations that he fabricated his life story and resume. The lawmaker has denied all allegations against him, including those most recently featured in the House Ethics Committee's report.