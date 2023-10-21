New York Congressman George Santos Falls for Parody 'Taliban Public Relations Department' Social Media Account

The dispute unfolded on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter when Santos posted a question regarding Hamas and gay rights.

Santos, who identifies as a gay man, asked, “As a gay man, I’m curious: Since Hamas is unlikely to have any tall buildings left, I’m curious how they intend to execute gay people in the future. Does @LGBTQ4Palestine have any idea?”

The parody account, known as the “Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary,” responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment directed at Santos, stating, “Mr Santos, we are very happy that you will not be having any offspring. I mean, who wants more of you?”

Santos took offense at the remark and protested, “Very on brand for you to assume gays don’t have kids.”