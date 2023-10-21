New York Congressman George Santos Falls for Parody 'Taliban Public Relations Department' Social Media Account
Republican New York Representative George Santos, who is currently facing federal charges of fraud, conspiracy, and identity theft, engaged in an argument with a parody Taliban social media account, adding his name to the growing list of politicians who have been fooled by online satire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dispute unfolded on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter when Santos posted a question regarding Hamas and gay rights.
Santos, who identifies as a gay man, asked, “As a gay man, I’m curious: Since Hamas is unlikely to have any tall buildings left, I’m curious how they intend to execute gay people in the future. Does @LGBTQ4Palestine have any idea?”
The parody account, known as the “Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary,” responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment directed at Santos, stating, “Mr Santos, we are very happy that you will not be having any offspring. I mean, who wants more of you?”
Santos took offense at the remark and protested, “Very on brand for you to assume gays don’t have kids.”
Instead of recognizing the satirical nature of the account, Santos engaged in a back-and-forth exchange.
In response to his comment, the parody account questioned Santos's ability to bear children, stating, “Mr Santos, this statement is very confusing for us. Are you suggesting that you can get pregnant? Have you given birth before and if yes, how? What you’re saying doesn’t make sense.”
The interaction puzzled many social media users, with one individual asking, “Why is George Santos responding to the ‘Taliban Public Relations Department’?”
The account, which was created in July 2023, has gained more than 62,000 followers with its trollish tweets and satirical content.
Santos' thread was shared dozens of times on social media, with many taking shots at the congressman for falling for the clear parody account.
One X user wrote, "Bro got cooked by a parody Taliban account that's likely run by a teenager."
Another commented, "See, this right here, it's moments like these why I haven't deleted this god-forsaken app."
A third commented, "This is an elected official who is essentially trying to have a serious back and forth with what is essentially an Onion account."
Several current and former members of Congress, as well as a former White House official, have fallen victim to fake and parody posts in recent years.