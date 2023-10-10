Embattled Rep. George Santos Slapped With Additional Charges for Wire Fraud and Identity Theft

Tuesday's filing came five months after Santos was indicted on 13 counts related to his campaign in May.

The New York rep previously was charged with "seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives," according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

In Santos' latest charges, prosecutors alleged that a portion of the stolen donor funds ended up in the lawmaker's personal bank account.