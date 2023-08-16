George Santos' Fundraiser Faces Federal Charges for Allegedly Impersonating Aide of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

It was claimed he would, at times, sign the emails with the aide's full name and title.

As we previously reported, Santos, 35, has been charged with 13 counts for a separate case that include money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public funds and false statements following an investigation into his finances that began last year, all for which he denied wrongdoing.

In a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday, prosecutors said Miele had been in contact with more than a dozen potential campaign contributors. Each successful attempt received a 15 percent commission.