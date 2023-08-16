Your tip
George Santos' Fundraiser Faces Federal Charges for Allegedly Impersonating Aide of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Aug. 16 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A former fundraiser for embattled politician George Santos found himself in hot water for his own fib, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Samuel Miele, 27, was indicted for allegedly pretending to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff Dan Meyer during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, calling and emailing donors as if he were the aide. Miele was charged with wire fraud and identity theft.

It was claimed he would, at times, sign the emails with the aide's full name and title.

As we previously reported, Santos, 35, has been charged with 13 counts for a separate case that include money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public funds and false statements following an investigation into his finances that began last year, all for which he denied wrongdoing.

In a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday, prosecutors said Miele had been in contact with more than a dozen potential campaign contributors. Each successful attempt received a 15 percent commission.

Miele had claimed to be a "high-ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities," the doc stated, not naming the member who is reported to be McCarthy. "High risk, high reward in everything I do," Miele wrote in a letter, according to the indictment.

Earlier this year, McCarthy addressed the rumors. "My staff raised concerns when he had a staff member who impersonated my chief of staff, and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found about it," he told reporters in January.

Miele was arraigned this morning in Brooklyn federal court, during which he pleaded not guilty. He was released on $150,000 bond.

A lawyer said on his behalf that Miele "looks forward to complete vindication at trial as soon as possible."

RadarOnline.com should note the legal team that filed Miele's case is also prosecuting Santos in a separate case involving wire fraud and lawyers told court that both should be presumed to be related "because the facts of each case arise out of overlapping events."

In May, United States Attorney Peace addressed charges against Santos. "This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," Peace said. "Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself."

