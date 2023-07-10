Embattled GOP House Rep. George Santos Compares Himself to Rosa Parks, She 'Didn't Sit in the Back and Neither am I'

Their icy exchange made headlines after Romney, Republican of Utah, voiced his opinion of the first-term Republican from New York to his face.

"You don't belong here," Romney told Santos as he walked by among other choice words. "Go tell that to the 142,000 that voted for me," Santos retorted.

Romney told reporters that he stood by his statements that day and felt Santos' cavalierness was out of touch and unacceptable. "Given the fact that he's under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room," the U.S. Senator said.