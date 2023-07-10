Embattled GOP House Rep. George Santos Compares Himself to Rosa Parks, She 'Didn't Sit in the Back and Neither am I'
Embattled GOP House Rep. George Santos made a controversial parallel with himself and civil rights activist Rosa Parks, stating that he refuses to "sit in the back" like some politicians would prefer.
During a podcast appearance, Santos brought up comments made by Sen. Mitt Romney at President Biden's SOTU address in February, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Their icy exchange made headlines after Romney, Republican of Utah, voiced his opinion of the first-term Republican from New York to his face.
"You don't belong here," Romney told Santos as he walked by among other choice words. "Go tell that to the 142,000 that voted for me," Santos retorted.
Romney told reporters that he stood by his statements that day and felt Santos' cavalierness was out of touch and unacceptable. "Given the fact that he's under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room," the U.S. Senator said.
Santos' reputation has taken a hit in recent months, but he is vowing to fight back after pleading not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment that accuses him of committing fraud during his 2022 campaign.
Prior to this development, Republicans and Democrats were calling for Santos to resign from Congress amid accusations that he lied about his education, his employment history, details surrounding his late mother's death, and more.
"I'm gonna call them out. You wanna call me a liar? I'll call you a sellout," Santos fired back.
"Mitt Romney goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me a Latino gay man that I shouldn't sit in the front, that I should be in the back," Santos continued during an interview on Mike Crispi Unafraid. "Well, guess what, Rosa Parks didn't sit in the back, and neither am I going to sit in the back."
Parks was etched into history after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama for a white passenger when that section of the bus was full in 1955. Her act was a pivotal moment in the campaign for civil rights and end of segregation.
Santos made the comparison while addressing the tension between himself and Romney. "That's just the reality of how it works," the politician said. "Mitt Romney lives in a very different world and he needs to buckle up because it's gonna be a bumpy ride for him."