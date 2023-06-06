Federal Judge Grants Request to Unseal Names of Those Who Paid House Rep. George Santos' $500k Bail

A federal judge granted a request to unseal the names of the individuals who paid embattled House Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come nearly one month after a grand jury indicted Santos on 13 criminal charges on May 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields ruled on Tuesday that the names of the GOP congressman’s bail sponsors will be disclosed to the public.