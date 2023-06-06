Embattled House Rep. George Santos Says He Would Rather Go to Jail Than Disclose Who Paid His $500,000 Bail

Embattled House Rep. George Santos said this week that he would rather go to jail than have a judge disclose who paid his $500,000 bail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come roughly one month after a grand jury indicted Santos on 13 criminal charges including fraud on May 10, the 34-year-old GOP House Rep. reportedly begged the judge overseeing the matter not to reveal who paid his half-million-dollar bail.