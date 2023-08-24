Loose Lips: George Santos Overheard Telling Party Pals He's Using Ozempic, Would Beat Mitt Romney in 'Cage Match'
Embattled lawmaker George Santos was overheard bragging about recent weight loss thanks to the drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The first-term rep attended a party in Manhattan on Tuesday and was apparently not shy about discussing his body with other attendees.
The injectable diabetes medication, which is also prescribed for weight loss, has become the hottest thing in Hollywood for those looking to shed pounds quickly.
An insider revealed that Santos was apparently one of the many high-profile Ozempic users, based on remarks he made at a birthday party for Park Magazine publisher Chris Page.
While at the party, which was held at upscale restaurant Bice, Santos told partygoers he was down almost 100 lbs after taking the medication.
"George said, ‘I’ve lost 92 pounds on Ozempic over the last eight months," the source told PageSix.
Apparently Santos' pharmacist fiancé had noticed too. The congressman was overheard telling guests that his partner was concerned about him taking the medication.
Santos was said to have been feeling pretty confident about his slimmed-down physique. The insider said the former Brazilian drag queen turned lawmaker was joking that he could whoop political rival Mitt Romney in a "cage match."
Santos credited his knowledge of jiu-jitsu to being able to beat Romney when another guest suggested the lawmakers go head-to-head like tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who sparred online about a potential fight.
"I’d do that, but it wouldn’t be fair as I’m Brazilian, and I’d beat his butt because I studied jiu-jitsu for five years," Santos was allegedly heard telling guests.
While it was confirmed through unearthed secrets from Santos' past that he did live in Brazil, the Republican had a history of being caught red-handed fabricating his life story.
When Page Six reached out to Santos' rep for comment, the outlet was told that Santos "participated in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a young man."
The rep danced around Santos' alleged Ozempic use but did confirm that the politician attended the event, although Santos was said to have been unaware it was a birthday party for Page.
Since taking office, Santos has made headlines over allegedly lying about his credentials that he campaigned on.
To make matters worse, in May, Santos was indicted on 13 federal counts for alleged fraud and money laundering. While Santos vowed that he would not let his legal woes interfere with being an "effective" legislature, the first-term lawmaker has kept stayed under the radar as of late.