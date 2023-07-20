Nasty Feud Explodes: Sheryl Crow Obliterated by Online Trolls After Jason Aldean Racist Storm Smackdown
Sheryl Crow and Jason Aldean engaged in a nasty feud over the latter's controversial new song, Try That In A Small Town, RadarOnline.com can report.
The feud started on Wednesday when Crow tweeted about Aldean and the tune, which some listeners argued promoted hate and violence.
“[Jason Aldean] I’m from a small town,” the 61-year-old Soak Up the Sun singer wrote. “Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”
“This is not American or small town-like,” she added. “It’s just lame.”
Shortly after her comments, Aldean’s fans targeted Crow and attacked the singer for her “snarky” and “clueless” tweet.
“Hi [Sheryl Crow]! I looked up where you are from,” one user tweeted. “They voted for Trump by 80%”
“Hey Sheryl, when you’re done virtue signaling, move on to rap music,” another Twitter user responded. “Enlighten us with the peacefulness of some of those lyrics.”
“Hey sis, give it a rest and make more McDonald’s videos,” tweeted yet another Aldean fan. “I’m sorry this is happening to you.”
Meanwhile, Try That In A Small Town reportedly skyrocketed to number one on iTunes. Some believe the song gained interest due to the controversy it created and because CMT pulled the music video from their network.
Even MAGA House Rep. Lauren Boebert addressed the ongoing controversy by speaking out in support of Aldean's song.
“The iTunes charts have spoken – Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” is number one,” she tweeted this week. “Whenever they try and censor us, we only go stronger.”
“Time for CMT to get the Bud Light treatment,” Boebert added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aldean first came under fire when it was discovered he shot the music video for Try That In A Small Town at the sight of a 1927 lynching.
Aldean has since shrugged off the newfound scrutiny against him, arguing that his critics are “going too far.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he said on Tuesday.
"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," Aldean continued. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."