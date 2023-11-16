George Santos Subscribed to OnlyFans Using Stolen Campaign Funds, House Ethics Committee Claims
Embattled House Republican George Santos allegedly used stolen campaign funds to pay for an OnlyFans subscription, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come after the House Ethics Committee launched a probe into the 35-year-old New York congressman’s 2022 campaign, investigators reportedly found that Santos utilized stolen campaign funds to fuel his luxurious lifestyle.
According to the 56-page report released by the House Ethics Committee this week, Santos allegedly used campaign funds to pay for several personal expenses that had nothing to do with his run for Congress last year.
Those “suspicious campaign expenditures” reportedly included purchases at Hermes and Ferragamo stores, an Airbnb stay in the Hamptons, and a subscription to OnlyFans.
OnlyFans is a subscription-based website most often used to host pornography where subscribers can pay to watch.
The House Ethics panel reportedly flagged those expenditures as “suspicious” after investigators realized that the purchases did not have a “campaign nexus” – meaning those expenditures were made with campaign funds but not used for campaign activities.
According to NBC News, the House Ethics Committee referred its findings against Santos to the Justice Department.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Congress launched an investigation into Santos in March to determine whether the House Republican "engaged in unlawful activity" during his 2022 campaign.
The House Ethics Committee returned its findings this week and determined that there was “substantial evidence” the New York House Rep. “violated federal criminal laws.”
The congressional subcommittee also reported that it found "a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances” and that Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit."
"He blatantly stole from his campaign,” one part of the House panel’s 56-page report said. “He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”
“He reported fictitious loans to his political committees to induce donors and party committees to make further contributions to his campaign—and then diverted more campaign money to himself as purported 'repayments' of those fictitious loans," the report noted further.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department already charged Santos with several federal crimes earlier this year – including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud.
Santos pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in May and is scheduled to face trial in connection to the indictments against him in September 2024.
The embattled House Republican also announced on Thursday that he would not seek re-election for a second term next year.
"I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed,” he announced on X this week. “I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”