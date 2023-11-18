Rapper Russ' Home Burglarized: Thieves Stole 5 Guns, $24k of Designer Bags and GF's Mercedes-Benz
Music artist Russ' Georgia mansion was burglarized and he told cops the thieves scurried into the night with five of his firearms, two designer bags, and his girlfriend's 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Best on Earth hitmaker wasn't home when the robbers ransacked his abode, but he spotted them on his security camera and quickly alerted authorities just before 1 AM on Friday.
Cops said there were clear signs of a break-in, including the front door being open and things tossed around. However, by the time they arrived, the burglars had already left.
Among the 9 mm firearms stolen are a Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion, and two Walther handguns, according to TMZ. The purses were Chanel, one that retailed for $15k and another for $9k.
Cops said they saw at least two people wearing gloves and jackets entering the home from the basement patio door around 10:15 PM Thursday. The duo later rushed out around midnight with suitcases and backpacks in tow.
Russ gave fans a look into his abode in recent social media clips featuring his music, showing off his spiral staircase in one clip and massive walk-in closet in another.
"Lowkey giving y'all a house tour with these videos [laughing emoji] this is my closet and more importantly this is [my song] Fatima."
Back in August, the chart-topping performer revealed that his new album, SANTIAGO, garnered the praise of music icon Dr. Dre.
"A big part of this album is about validating yourself and chasing your own approval. But I can't lie, Dr. Dre's approval feels good as f---!" the rapper proudly shared. "But above all, it was you all along. I'm five shots of tequila deep. This is crazy."
Before that, he posted about the significance of his new LP and how it was the result of his personal growth. "This album represents my mental, spiritual, physical and emotional journey to my treasure (I talk more about what my treasure is on the album but it's symbolized by the pyramid)," Russ wrote. "The journey at times wasn't and isn't pretty. I've put myself through the ringer and beat myself up quite a bit along the way."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"It's my attempt to understand, navigate and heal," the songwriter added. "It's the most vulnerable music I've ever made and I had to do a lot of excavating to make it."