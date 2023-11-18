Rapper Russ' Home Burglarized: Thieves Stole 5 Guns, $24k of Designer Bags and GF's Mercedes-Benz

Cops said there were clear signs of a break-in, including the front door being open and things tossed around. However, by the time they arrived, the burglars had already left.

Among the 9 mm firearms stolen are a Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion, and two Walther handguns, according to TMZ. The purses were Chanel, one that retailed for $15k and another for $9k.

Cops said they saw at least two people wearing gloves and jackets entering the home from the basement patio door around 10:15 PM Thursday. The duo later rushed out around midnight with suitcases and backpacks in tow.