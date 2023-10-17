Indicted House Rep. George Santos Raised Less Than $675 Over a 90-day Period After Refunding $17k to Donors: Report

George Santos reportedly raised less than $675 over a recent 90-day period after the embattled GOP House Rep. was forced to return $17,000 to donors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Santos, 35, was indicted on 13 criminal charges connected to his 2022 House election campaign in May, it was revealed that the embattled congressman raised less than $675 between June 30 and September 30 of this year.