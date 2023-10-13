'You Are Human Scum!': George Santos Explodes on Jewish-American During Confrontation Over Israeli Response to Hamas Attacks

In a video shared by Sahil Kapur on X, Santos summoned police officers over to a man he claimed "accosted" him while he had "a baby" in his arms. The man identified himself as Jewish-American Shabd Singh of Washington.

Santos approached Singh with his finger pointed and accused him of coming into his "personal space" in an earlier confrontation. As the man asked the lawmaker, "What are you doing to call for the end of Israeli—," Santos cut him off and quipped back, "Nothing. What are you doing about terrorists destroying Israel!"

