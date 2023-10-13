'You Are Human Scum!': George Santos Explodes on Jewish-American During Confrontation Over Israeli Response to Hamas Attacks
Embattled Rep. George Santos exploded on a civilian who confronted him at the Capitol about the Israel-Palestine conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exchange came as Republican caucus members convened to vote on the currently vacant Speaker of the House position as tensions in Gaza flamed under Israel's 24 hour evacuation notice.
Santos posted about the heated encounter on his X account and included a video of him speaking to reporters in the aftermath.
"A pair of terrorist sympathizers got in my face, cursed at me, screaming and berating the baby in my arms," Santos wrote. "Here’s what I have to say: Elected or unelected, terrorist sympathizers in the halls of Congress are unacceptable."
The congressman added the hashtag, "I stand with Israel."
In a video shared by Sahil Kapur on X, Santos summoned police officers over to a man he claimed "accosted" him while he had "a baby" in his arms. The man identified himself as Jewish-American Shabd Singh of Washington.
Santos approached Singh with his finger pointed and accused him of coming into his "personal space" in an earlier confrontation. As the man asked the lawmaker, "What are you doing to call for the end of Israeli—," Santos cut him off and quipped back, "Nothing. What are you doing about terrorists destroying Israel!"
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- 'You Should Be Embarrassed': Mitt Romney Confronts George Santos During Tense Exchange Before President Biden's SOTU Address
- 'We Do Stupid Things In Life': GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos ADMITS TO LYING About Resume On Midterm Campaign Trail
- 'Reprehensible and Repulsive': House Squad Members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib Under Fire for 'Glorifying' Hamas Attack Against Israel
Santos continued to yell in the man's face, "What about the terrorist from Hamas who tried to—" before Singh interrupted him and brought up the "massive bombings on civilians" from Israel.
Santos snapped back at Singh that Hamas' actions were "abhorrent."
"It's abhorrent! It's abhorrent that you are in this building stepping up for terrorist!" the congressman yelled. "You are a terrorist sympathizer!"
As Santos started to walk away, he turned around and pointed at Singh as he branded him "human scum."
The Republican continued to engage with Singh as he walked away, frequently turning back to shout "human scum."
"I do not care, you are human scum," Santos told the man who continued to yell back. "That's what you are, human scum. You have no business in this building defending terrorists!"
In the video that Santos shared with followers, he declared, "nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building, whether you're elected, whether you're a civilian, it is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here."