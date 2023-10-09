Home > Omg > nbc Caught on Camera: NBC News Reporter Richard Engel Forced to Take Cover From Rocket and Mortar Fire in Israel Source: MSNBC NBC News correspondent Richard Engel was reporting live from Israel this week when he was forced to take cover. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 9 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

NBC News correspondent Richard Engel was reporting live from Israel this week when he was forced to take cover from incoming rocket and mortar fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest shocking development to come after Israel declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday, Engel reported live from the Israeli city of Sderot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack against Israel on Saturday in Gaza.

Sderot is situated along the Gaza border where Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack against Israel on Saturday, and Engel confirmed that there was still “a lot of fire” when he reported to Morning Joe early Monday morning. “We believe it’s mortar fire,” Engel explained as he took cover behind a nearby wall. “Some of them from rockets, they’ve been coming in quite close. That is why we’re on the ground right now.”

“This is still considered a very active combat zone even though we’re inside Israeli territory,” he continued, “and it’s not just the incoming rockets and mortars, there are also reports from Israeli officials of new infiltrations of Hamas sending more fighters through breaches in the border fence.” Engel also confirmed that he and his crew were “very close” to the Gaza Strip where Saturday’s devastating attack took place and that rockets were “100%” coming out of the Hamas-controlled area.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MSNBC Engel confirmed that the conflict continues to escalate.

“Oh, 100%, there are rockets coming out of Gaza, and mortars,” the NBC News chief foreign correspondent explained further. “We are very close to the Gaza Strip.” “We didn’t hear a warning for very long before this latest barrage happened,” he continued while taking cover. “But, yes, there are still rockets and mortars coming out of Gaza. The Israelis are bombing inside Gaza. We’ve seen and heard Israeli jets and drones flying overhead. And the infiltrations are still underway.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas on Sunday after the Palestinian militant group launched a devastating and unprecedented terror attack on Gaza on Saturday. The U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday that at least nine Americans were killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 700 Israelis were reported dead and hundreds more are believed to be injured or missing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas on Sunday, and the Israeli government is reportedly set to launch an organized response to Saturday’s attack sometime on Monday or Tuesday. “I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday night shortly after the initial attack. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“What happened today has never been seen in Israel, we will take mighty vengeance for this black day,” he added at the time. Reports indicated that more than 300,000 Israeli reservists were called up to participate in this week’s response to the weekend’s terror attack, and Engel indicated that Israeli forces were already lining up at the Gaza border.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MSNBC At least nine Americans and hundreds of Israelis were confirmed dead amid the escalating conflict.

“It’s difficult to know what they are preparing to do, but we have seen a buildup of forces here,” Engel reported during Monday’s episode of Morning Joe. “We’ve seen tanks. We’ve seen armored personnel carriers. We’ve seen medical vehicles. We’ve seen a whole host of different armored vehicles moving into this area with a full complement of soldiers.” “It’s hard to know if they’re preparing for some sort of assault,” Engel continued. “I don’t think the number of troops that we’ve seen indicates that they’re getting ready for any land incursion. And the land incursion at this stage would be enormously difficult because there are still so many Israeli hostages inside.”

Powered by RedCircle