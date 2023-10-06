Ex-Police Chief Helped Senator Robert Menendez's Future Wife Flee Deadly Car Crash Scene Without Sobriety Test

The incident, which took place in Bogota, New Jersey, in December 2018, involved Arslanian crashing her black Mercedes into Richard Koop.

According to the New York Post, Michael Mordaga, the former director of Hackensack police and ex-chief of detectives in the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, arrived at the scene within minutes and assisted Arslanian in leaving the totaled car and retrieving her belongings. He conferred with the patrolman handling the crash on his planned course of action.