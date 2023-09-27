Senator Bob Menendez Forced to Turn Over His Passport After Pleading Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges
Democratic New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges Wednesday, September 27, was required to turn over his personal passport as a condition for his release, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Menendez and his wife, Nadine, have both pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges. The charges stem from accusations that Menendez used his powerful position to advance Egyptian interests and do favors for New Jersey businessmen.
His wife, Nadine, was also ordered to be released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.
All defendants are set to make their first appearance before U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein, who will oversee the case, on Monday, October 2.
Despite the charges, the senator will be released on a modest $100,000 personal bond and will be allowed to travel outside the country, but only for official government purposes.
According to the Hill, Menendez has refused to resign from his Senate seat. However, he did step down from his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee after the charges were made public on Friday, September 22.
More than half of all U.S. Democratic senators — including Cory Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey — have called on Menendez, a powerful voice on foreign policy who has at times bucked his own party, to resign since the charges were unveiled.
Senator Dick Durbin joined fellow Senate Democrats urging Menendez to step down, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he believed the senator could no longer serve.
Democrats narrowly control the Senate with 51 seats, including three independents who typically vote with them, to the Republicans' 49.
Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who would appoint a temporary replacement should Menendez step aside, has also called for him to resign.
The indictment contained images of gold bars and cash investigators seized from Menendez's home.
Prosecutors say Hana arranged meetings between the senator and Egyptian officials — who pressed him to sign off on military aid — and, in return, put his wife on the payroll of a company he controlled.
This is the third time Menendez has been under investigation by federal prosecutors.
A 2017 probe was launched to investigate Menendez and his longtime friend and donor, Salomon Melgen. The senator was accused of taking campaign donations and lavish trips from Melgen, a South Florida ophthalmologist.
In 2006, he was under investigation for suspicion of steering federal funds to a local nonprofit, but prosecutors closed the case without filing charges.
The 69-year-old senator has yet to be convicted.