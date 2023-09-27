Senator Bob Menendez Forced to Turn Over His Passport After Pleading Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, have both pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges. The charges stem from accusations that Menendez used his powerful position to advance Egyptian interests and do favors for New Jersey businessmen.

His wife, Nadine, was also ordered to be released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.

All defendants are set to make their first appearance before U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein, who will oversee the case, on Monday, October 2.