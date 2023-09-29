Love Triangle? Bob Menendez's Wife Allegedly Dated Embattled NJ Senator and R. Kelly's Lawyer at the Same Time

Love triangle? Bob Menendez’s now-wife allegedly dated both the embattled New Jersey senator and R. Kelly’s lawyer at the same time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come one week after Senator Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted on three federal bribery charges last Friday, sources claimed Arslanian cheated on her lawyer boyfriend with Menendez before their marriage in 2020.