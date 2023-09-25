Indicted Senator Bob Menendez Claims $480K in Cash Found Stuffed in Clothes at His NJ Home During Raid Was 'Lawful Income' Kept for 'Emergencies'
Senator Bob Menendez claimed this week that the $480,000 in cash that federal agents found stuffed in clothing at his New Jersey home was “lawful income” he and his wife kept for “emergencies,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes after the embattled New Jersey senator and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges in New York on Friday.
Menendez held a press conference on Monday morning in which he responded to the charges filed against him and his wife.
According to Menendez, the nearly $500,000 found by the federal agents was money the senator had previously withdrawn from his personal savings account.
“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba," the embattled senator said on Monday.
"Now, this may seem old-fashioned, but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived over those 30 years,” he continued. “I look forward to addressing other issues at trial."
Meanwhile, Senator Menendez – who faces growing calls to resign following his indictment on Friday – indicated that he will not step down from the Senate amid the bribery allegations against him.
"I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey's senior senator," he said during the press conference in Union City on Monday morning.
"I understand how deeply concerning this can be, however, the allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations," Menendez continued. "The court of public opinion is no substitute for our revered justice system.”
“To those who have rushed to judgement, you have done so based on a limited set of facts framed by the prosecution to be as salacious as possible,” he added. “Remember: prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Sadly, I know that."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were indicted on federal bribery charges in New York on Friday.
The couple was charged with three counts: including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under the color of official right.
The indictment alleged that Menendez and his wife accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence as Senator" between 2018 and 2022.
According to the indictment, more than $480,000 was found “stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe” during a raid conducted by federal agents in June 2022.
Federal agents also reportedly seized 81.5 ounces of gold bars worth approximately $155,000 during the June 2022 raid.
"For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave," Menendez said on Monday. "I am not going anywhere."