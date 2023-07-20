Pot Queen: Gwyneth Paltrow 'Dominating' California's Cannabis Market With a THC-Infused Sparkling Water Brand Raking in Over $750k In Monthly Sales

The cannabis industry is rolling out the red carpet for actress-turned-wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow, who is quietly "dominating" California's market alongside other stars after backing an increasingly popular THC-infused sparkling water brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Goop CEO now has another accomplishment to add to her resume as co-owner of one of the most successful celebrity cannabis brands in the state, which is raking in over $750,000 in sales a month, according to a new data-based report.