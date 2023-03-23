Doctor Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Became 'Angry Person' After 2016 Ski Accident, Daughter Testifies
The retired doctor suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash that he claims left him with a traumatic brain injury became an "angry person" who turned into a shell of a person after the actress allegedly collided with him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Terry Sanderson's daughter, Polly Sanderson Grasham, 49, said her father's behavior and temperament allegedly changed after the accident when she testified under oath on Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Terry is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, claiming the Goop founder negligently crashed into him, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.
Polly told the court that her dad, now 76, "couldn’t tell the forest from the trees" after the incident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah with Paltrow. She described the ex-optometrist as “fun-loving, very gregarious," and "definitely an extrovert" before allegedly being hurt by the Hollywood starlet.
“He enjoyed people, dancing," and "outdoor activity," his daughter revealed," claiming that after Paltrow crashed into him, he stopped “engaged with anybody.”
Polly broke down in tears while recalling how much her father had changed, pointing to one visit, in particular, where "he was sitting in a chair by my window in Idaho, revealing, "I almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth."
She remembered the time she first realized something was off.
"He’d taken himself to a remote corner, that was my first real slap in the face that something is terribly wrong," she shared.
Polly also told the court that Terry took out his anger on her sister, allegedly screaming “f--- you” at her repeatedly. His daughter claimed she missed her father, revealing, "I'm so mad and I’m so frustrated" over the outcome.
The Avengers actress — whose net worth is said to be $200 million — countersued the retired optometrist for $1, alleging he was the one who caused the crash.
During cross-examination, Paltrow's legal team tried to paint the narrative that Terry had always been irritable and verbally abusive to Polly's sister.
Both Paltrow and Terry have filed documents asking to keep certain things under wraps during the hearing.
In separate documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actress demanded the jury not be shown her full video deposition — while the doctor pleaded with the judge not to allow Paltrow to expose certain medical records, which would allegedly reveal his erectile dysfunction issues.