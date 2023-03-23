Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Over ‘Hit-And-Run’ Ski Accident Begs That Actress Not Be Allowed To Reveal His Erectile Dysfunction In Court

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a “hit-and-run” ski accident pleaded with the court to not allow the actress to show the jury certain medical records, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the man said his erectile dysfunction problems had nothing to do with the case.

This week, Paltrow and a man named Terry Sanderson are in court over a 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Sanderson said Paltrow ran into him causing him to suffer serious injuries. He accused her of leaving the scene despite him lying on the ground in pain.

The man said he was briefly unconscious after the crash and suffered permanent brain damage. Sanderson labeled Paltrow’s behavior as “reckless.” He believes Paltrow should pay him $300k in damages for his medical bills and emotional distress. Paltrow countersued Sanderson blaming him for the accident. She said an instructor who witnessed the event backed up her story. The Oscar winner demanded $1 million in damages.

Paltrow has been in court for the trial and is set to testify this week. Prior to her appearance, her lawyers filed a motion demanding the actress’ videotaped deposition not be shown in court. They argued playing the deposition was unnecessary since Paltrow would be taking the stand. Her team said if the entire deposition was played it would be “unfairly harmed.”

For his part, Sanderson demanded a private text he sent his daughter following the accident not be shown to the jury. The text read, “I am famous …at what cost?” He argued the text would only be used to make him look like “some kind of gold digger hoping to cash in on a case against a celebrity.”

In another motion, Sanderson argued Paltrow should not be allowed to show the jury all of his medical records. Paltrow obtained 1,300 pages of him records dating from 2007. Sanderson said a portion of those have nothing to do with the ski accident. He said “these unrelated medical records were generated by some 36 different providers, with varying specialties, and addressed conditions such as prostate problems, erectile dysfunction, abdominal pain, insomnia, heart issues, cold and flu and general wellness check-ups.”

Sanderson pleaded with the to not allow Paltrow to introduce these as evidence because of “lack of relevance.” Paltrow argued the medical records were relevant to the case and should be shown. [Sanderson’s] prior health must be established in order to know how it might have been altered by the ski collision at issue or by other causes,” her attorney said. The medical records have yet to be introduced in court. The trial is ongoing.