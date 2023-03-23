Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
Exclusive

‘I Am Famous’: Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Pleaded For Private Text To Daughter Post-Ski Accident Not Be Used In Court

gwneth court pp
Source: @law&crime/youtube
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski accident pleaded for a private text to his daughter not to be used as evidence in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the man who filed the lawsuit, are in a Utah courtroom for a civil trial.

Article continues below advertisement
gweynethpaltrow court
Source: @law&crime/youtube

Sanderson said Paltrow injured him during a “hit-and-run” ski crash that left him with severe injuries, including permanent brain damage. The man said Paltrow ran into him and then took off despite him lying on the ground injured.

Sanderson said an instructor at the resort, who was with Paltrow, filed a false report claiming he was responsible NOT the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

His lawsuit said the accident not only caused physical pain but emotional distress. Sanderson’s original complaint sought $3.1 million in damages.

Paltrow countersued accusing Sanderson of being to blame. She used the report written by the instructor to support her stance.

gwynethpaltrow
Source: @law&crime/youtube
Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner denied leaving Sanderson after the accident. She said she stayed at the scene despite his claims.

Prior to the trial, Sanderson lowered his damages demand from $3.1 million to $300k.

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, days before the trial started, Sanderson pleaded for certain evidence not to be presented in court.

He demanded Paltrow not be allowed to show a text he sent his daughter immediately after the accident. The text read, “I am famous …at what cost?”

Article continues below advertisement
paltrow outside court
Source: mega

Sanderson said his “famous” comment, a few hours “after his concussion and painful rib fractures” does not have any relevance.

He argued the text would only be used by Paltrow to make him look like “some kind of gold digger hoping to cash in on a case against a celebrity.”

Article continues below advertisement
aaaa
Source: MEGA

He said, “That “fact,” even if true, is not of consequence here. Terry Sanderson was struck hard from behind by Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Further, he demanded the jury not hear his initial demand of $3.1 million. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Paltrow had her own issues ahead of the trial.

The Avengers star demanded the jury not be shown her entire videotaped deposition.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.