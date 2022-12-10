Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With ‘Anxiety’ She’ll Be Stricken With Same Cancer That Killed Her Father
Famed actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been getting cancer screenings regularly, an insider dished after her mother, Blythe Danner, opened up about her own private battle with the very same disease that claimed the life of her beloved husband and Gwyneth's father, Bruce Paltrow.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Iron Man actress is "carrying a ton of anxiety over this," according to a well-placed source, revealing she is taking steps to ensure her health is a top priority.
Oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg, who has not personally treated Paltrow, said her concerns are well-founded.
"Her family history presents a clear, inherited risk," he warned in a new report.
The insider claims Gwyneth is getting tested routinely so in the unfortunate case she is diagnosed, "it may come with enough time to treat and beat it."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gwyneth for comment.
In late November, Danner made headlines while opening up to People about her private health woes, revealing she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer.
"Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," said Danner of her diagnosis in March 2018.
"I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?'" she shared. "It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."
She was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of oral cancer.
"I kept it from my kids for a long time," she confessed. "I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry."
The Goop founder said she was understandably concerned when Danner broke the news.
"I was obviously very shocked," Gwyneth recalled. "It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."
The I'll See You in My Dreams actress had undergone a third surgery procedure with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which ended in a success.
"She went through it with so much grace," gushed Gwyneth. "I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."
Gwyneth's family said they are still coming to terms with the loss of Bruce years after his death. The producer and director died aged 58 in October 2002.
"You never get over that kind of loss," said Danner. "Bruce was the heart of our family. And life is so much paler without him around. But grief is the price we pay for love."