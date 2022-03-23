Former Gwyneth Paltrow 'Goop' Exec Trashes 'Toxic' Wellness Culture After Quitting, Says She 'Punished' Her Body

Elise Loehnen once stood alongside Gwyneth Paltrow as a former chief content officer of the actress’ lifestyle company Goop but has since taken a passionate stance against “toxic” wellness culture.

“When I left Goop, I vowed to never do another cleanse again and went into full rebellion, which has been kind of fun, and definitely healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids,” Loehnen wrote in an Instagram Reel caption less than two years after her departure, adding, “I needed to break a tendency to be critical and punishing. To chastise myself. All of it. I stopped weighing myself completely.”