Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Set To Testify In Trial Over 'Hit-&-Run' Utah Ski Accident That Left Him With 'A Brain Injury & 4 Broken Ribs'
Gwyneth Paltrow's teenage kids are set to testify under oath in her civil trial over "hit-and-run" Utah ski accident back in February 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stephen Owens, the actress' attorney, revealed in a local court this week that her daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, would be taking the stand.
Owens confirmed Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, would also be sharing what he witnessed leading up to the crash at Deer Valley Resort.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in January 2019, claiming he was left severely injured from their collision with a "concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs," according to the initial filing. He alleged that Paltrow left without asking if he needed any help or waiting to see if he received medical aid.
Apple was 11 and Moses was 9 at the time of the accident, both of whom are her children shared with ex Chris Martin.
"Before this crash, Terry was a charming, outgoing, gregarious person," lawyer Lawrence D. Buhler declared on Tuesday. "After the crash, he's no longer charming."
It's a case of he said vs. she said as Paltrow and Sanderson both dispute who was farther up the hill at the time and therefore caused the crash. The person ahead or downhill has the right of way, per Deer Valley's website.
According to legal docs submitted by her team, the Iron Man actress was taking ski lessons on a family trip when the plaintiff allegedly "plowed into her back," causing her to sustain a "full body blow."
Sanderson is seeking $300,000, a decreased amount from his previous $3.1 million request. Meanwhile, Paltrow countersued Sanderson for $1 million, claiming he ran into her and is trying to cash in because of her fame and wealth.
Both sides will argue their points until the trial wraps at the end of the month. The last in-person hearing is set for March 30, according to the court calendar.