Gwyneth Paltrow Appears Somber In Court For 2016 Ski Crash Lawsuit

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared somber in court for the Deer Valley ski crash case against her on Tuesday as the Goop founder's attorney blasted the lawsuit stemming from a 2016 ski collision between the famous actress and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sanderson claimed that Paltrow crashed into him while on the exclusive Deer Valley slopes — and continued with her crew down the mountain as he lay on the ground from the collision.