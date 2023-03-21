Gwyneth Paltrow Appears Somber In Court For 2016 Ski Crash Lawsuit
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared somber in court for the Deer Valley ski crash case against her on Tuesday as the Goop founder's attorney blasted the lawsuit stemming from a 2016 ski collision between the famous actress and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sanderson claimed that Paltrow crashed into him while on the exclusive Deer Valley slopes — and continued with her crew down the mountain as he lay on the ground from the collision.
While Paltrow's attorney labeled the lawsuit as "utter BS," the retired optometrist claimed that the actress' alleged behavior at the ski resort was dangerous.
"Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control," Sanderson's attorneys claimed in the lawsuit. "Knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," the former optometrist's legal team continued in the court document.
The long drawn-out case aimed to sue the actress for $300,000 — and accused Paltrow of negligence that left Sanderson with physical injuries and emotional distress.
Seven years after their collision, Paltrow and Sanderson appeared at a Park City courthouse for the first day of trial.
Paltrow played a somber part and dressed in a court-appropriate outfit that consisted of a beige sweater, tweed pants, and aviator-style reading glasses. She also clutched a luxurious notebook that featured the gilded initials "GP" during her court appearance.
The trial is expected to last at least a week, if not longer. Under Utah law, the downhill skier is given the right of way, which both Paltrow and Sanderson have claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"All skiers know that when they're skiing down the mountain, it's their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them," Sanderson's attorney told jurors on Tuesday.
Paltrow's attorney attempted to contradict the optometrist's claim, pointing to the star's investment in ski instructors while alleging that he plowed into her, causing a "full body blow."
"His memories of the case get better over the years," Paltrow's attorney said of Sanderson in an attempt to discredit his recollection of events. "That's all I'm gonna say. That's not how memory works."