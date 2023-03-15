'Insufferable' Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed For 'Out Of Touch' Wellness Tips
Gwyneth Paltrow landed herself in hot water after she revealed wellness tips in a recent interview. The actress' interview was re-shared across social media platforms where she was slammed for her "out of touch" routine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paltrow, 50, was labeled as "insufferable" after she shared that her usual lunch diet consisted of bone broth. The comment fed directly into the popular TikTok term, "almond mom," which referred to a person, particularly moms, infatuated with diet culture and weight-loss trends.
In the viral interview, posted to the Dear Media TikTok account, the Academy Award-winning actress joined Dr. Will Cole on The Art of Being Well podcast to dish about her wellness routine — and administered an IV in the process.
"I’m really embarrassing myself right here," Paltrow joked as she poked an IV for supplements into her arm. "I love an IV, I’m an early IV adopter."
After she shared her favorite IV blend (Glutathione and Phosphatidylcholine) the Seven star revealed her controversial habits.
Paltrow claimed that she restricted her eating through intermittent fasting and typically ate or drank something "that won’t spike blood sugar" around 12 PM.
"I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days," Paltrow told Dr. Cole. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]."
Paltrow's consumption of bone broth for a meal struck a cord of tension for viewers — and they didn't hold back in the comment section.
"The mother of all almond moms," wrote one TikTok user, who's comment garnered over 45,000 likes.
"Is starving wellness?" asked another comment on the post.
Others joked that Paltrow's bizarre diet "literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep."
Over and over again, users slammed the interview and accused Paltrow of promoting a bare-bones (broth?) lifestyle that mimicked habits of those struggling with a healthy relationship to food.
One user said that "bone broth is not a meal" while others said Paltrow was "out of touch."
Others attributed Paltrow's restrictive routine to her physical appearance and commented on how "tired" she looked, attempting to prove that nutrition is needed for glowing skin and lush hair.
"Is this why she looks so aged?" asked one comment.
"She doesn’t look bad for her age as much as she looks gaunt and exhausted," replied another.