'Insufferable' Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed For 'Out Of Touch' Wellness Tips

Gwyneth Paltrow landed herself in hot water after she revealed wellness tips in a recent interview. The actress' interview was re-shared across social media platforms where she was slammed for her "out of touch" routine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paltrow, 50, was labeled as "insufferable" after she shared that her usual lunch diet consisted of bone broth. The comment fed directly into the popular TikTok term, "almond mom," which referred to a person, particularly moms, infatuated with diet culture and weight-loss trends.