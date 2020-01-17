Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shocking Drug Confession! Gwyneth Paltrow Tells All On Wild MDMA Experience 'It was actually very, very emotional,' actress says.

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience with drugs, particularly, MDMA, on her latest Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

In the six part series, the Avengers star, 47, revealed she tried MDMA, also known as molly or ecstasy, after learning it had helped someone through post traumatic stress disorder, but she got a reaction that was much different than what she expected.

“I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn’t hallucinate,” said Paltrow. “It wasn’t a rave, it was actually very, very emotional and I was with my then-boyfriend [Brad Falchuk], who’s now my husband, and he’s a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person and he was able to help me through it.”

“It does make me think there’s so much to unearth if I did it [for therapy purposes],” she added.

Paltrow previously detailed her “productive” emotional experiences with MDMA on the Dax Shepard’s Airmchair Expert podcast.

“I feel like it was more of a shamanic experience? I had a lot of trauma come up and I was crying,” she said. ‘”But it wasn’t like, I’m at a rave with my shirt off.”

She also admitted trying marijuana and tobacco-based products, including cigarettes. She denied the use of acid and mushrooms.

According to Netflix, The Goop Lab will highlight psychedelics, energy work, cold therapy and other challenging wellness topics of Paltrow’s interest.

But ahead of its January 24 premiere, it has already sparked some controversy.

As the Daily Mail reported, health experts are blasting the actress out for pushing pseudoscience into the mainstream, calling it “horrifying,” “potentially harmful,”and “dangerous health misinformation” due to its unproven practices.

Dr. Jen Gunter, an OBGYN and author of The Vagina Bible tweeted, “Hear me out. Medical ideas that are too ‘out there or scary’ should, you know, be studied before [they] are offered to people as an option.”

Victoria Forster, a cancer research scientist, also critiqued Paltrow stating the trailer “ fills me with dread as it is highly likely that the show will be an unashamed menagerie of mainstream pseudoscience.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the Iron Man star has pushed detoxes and pills under her Goop company. On one occasion, Radar reported the Good Thinking Society slammed her for promoting a vitamin to pregnant women that may have possibly endangered them.