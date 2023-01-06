Mindy Kaling's Rapid 40-Pound Weight Loss Has Friends 'Worried' Over How It Will Impact Actress' Health: Sources
Mindy Kaling has been showing off the results of her hard work after shedding an impressive 40-pounds, but sources close to the actress are concerned her rapid weight loss could lead to other issues down the line.
RadarOnline.com has learned that pals of the Hollywood starlet, 43, worry that she may continue to slim down after seeing the success she achieved already.
"It's insane how much weight she's dropped in such a short space of time," one claimed. "She barely weighs 100 pounds now, and the fear is that it's impacting her health."
Meanwhile, another insider said that "all this dieting and cleansing is not good for her," explaining that Kaling's pals just want her to feel her very best at the end of the day.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kaling but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Back in December, the Mindy Project alum responded to concerns about her svelte frame after sharing a slideshow of photos showing herself enjoying a carb-filled platter of delights at the new Los Angeles eatery, Pijja Palace.
"I don't see any actual eating here but ok…" one follower wrote, to which Kaling clarified, "Oh babe I ATE." Another follower made the same observation, commenting, "There is no eating in these pictures."
"I actually think this concern is sweet," wrote the Emmy-nominated writer and producer. "But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you [for] being kind!"
Last year, Kaling also gushed over her mindset shift after struggling to find enjoyment in working out.
"I'm the healthiest I've ever been," she told SELF. "I love it."
"I am funnier, more focused, and centered when I incorporate movement into my life," Kaling proudly added.
The actress and mom of two said her regimen included walking, running, weight training, yoga, group classes and hiking so she could have a variation.
"In my 20s, I thought working out was only effective if it was very punishing, you hated it, and it was kind of solitary. And you had to look a certain way after doing it," Kaling explained, revealing she later embraced that "it doesn't have to be this thing where I was sedentary the whole day and then I had an hour of a burst of activity."