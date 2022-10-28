'His Moods Are Part Of The Package': Chris Martin's GF Dakota Johnson Seeks Advice From Gwyneth Paltrow As He Grows Emotionally Distant After Stalker Incident

The Fifty Shades beauty, 33, and Coldplay singer, 45, have been coupled up for more than five years, but tipsters tatted she's growing leery of her emotionally distant live-in love.

"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," the insider squealed. "Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude. That's just how he rolls as an artist."