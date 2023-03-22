Gwyneth Paltrow Demands Utah Jury Not See Her Entire Videotaped Deposition In Ski Accident Battle
Gwyneth Paltrow demanded her videotaped deposition not be shown in full to a Utah jury in the court battle over a ski accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood star’s attorney made moves in court days before Paltrow made her appearance in the courtroom.
Paltrow, 50, appeared on Tuesday as part of the civil trial over a 2016 “hit-and-run” ski crash that a man said left him with serious injuries.
Back in 2019, Terry Sanderson sued the actress accusing her of crashing into him while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Utah. He said Paltrow said nothing to him after running into it and took off while he lay on the ground.
Sanderson said an instructor at the resort then filed a false report accusing him of being to blame for the accident. Sanderson said he was briefly unconscious after the crash. He said he suffered permanent brain damage due to Paltrow’s “reckless” behavior.
In court documents, he said he not only suffered brain damage but has to deal with mental and emotional distress. He accused Paltrow of having a “conscious disregard for people.” He demanded $3.1 million in damages.
Paltrow countersued for $1 million blaming him for the collision and used the instructor’s declaration to back up her story. The actress denied she left Sanderson and told the court she stayed at the scene.
The Oscar winner wants the man to pay her legal fees and a 7-figure verdict in her favor. Prior to the trial, the judge ruled Sanderson would not be entitled to punitive damages.
The decision means he can only be awarded up to $300k in damages. Paltrow is set to take the stand this week. However, days before the trial started, Paltrow and Sanderson were fighting over the use of her videotaped deposition.
Sanderson filed a motion demanding permission to show the deposition to the jury. Paltrow was grilled about the case by Sanderson’s lawyer on November 12, 2020.
Paltrow objected claiming she would be “unfairly harmed.”
The actress said during her depo Sanderson’s team asked her questions concerning “highly irrelevant, inadmissible and prejudicial evidence that pushed the limits of discovery standards.” Further, Paltrow said the video was unnecessary since she will stand the stand and testify.
Paltrow is expected to take the stand later this week.