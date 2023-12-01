Florida GOP Chairman Accused of Sexually Abusing a Woman During an Alleged Threesome With His Wife: Police Report

The submission of a heavily redacted police complaint on October 4 prompted the investigation. However, the words "rape" and "sexual battery" were reportedly left unredacted, according to the Florida Trident.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place at the woman's Sarasota home.

Before the alleged incident, the woman claimed she had been engaged in a consensual, long-standing three-way relationship with the Zieglers. The alleged incident is said to have occurred when Bridget was away from home.

Sarasota police are currently investigating the matter.