Florida GOP Chairman Accused of Sexually Abusing a Woman During an Alleged Threesome With His Wife: Police Report
Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is currently under criminal investigation after being accused of raping a woman who claimed to have been involved in a three-way relationship with Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple wields significant influence in Florida GOP politics, with Bridget being a co-founder of "Moms for Liberty" and a member of the Sarasota County School board.
The submission of a heavily redacted police complaint on October 4 prompted the investigation. However, the words "rape" and "sexual battery" were reportedly left unredacted, according to the Florida Trident.
The alleged assault is said to have taken place at the woman's Sarasota home.
Before the alleged incident, the woman claimed she had been engaged in a consensual, long-standing three-way relationship with the Zieglers. The alleged incident is said to have occurred when Bridget was away from home.
Sarasota police are currently investigating the matter.
The report also claimed that Christian's cellphone was subject to a search warrant, with authorities in the process of conducting a forensic examination of the device.
Christian is accused of secretly recording the alleged sexual encounters between the couple and the woman.
Christian was elected as chairman of the Florida Republican Party in February after serving as vice chairman of the state party. He also has a history of political service as a former Sarasota County Commissioner.
His wife is considered to be a rising star in the conservative movement after she received personal endorsement from Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, for her school board seat.
Bridget gained recognition as the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a group that addresses concerns about COVID-19 school policies hampering children's development.
In collaboration with DeSantis, she helped develop the Parental Rights in Education Bill, known as the "Don't Say Gay" law.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Republican Party of Sarasota County, where the Zieglers have been actively involved for many years, issued a statement expressing their shock and "disappointment" regarding the allegations against the couple.
"The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators," the message read.
As this investigation unfolds, more information will likely emerge, shedding further light on the situation.