Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K

In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money laundering and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice's statement on his indictment.

"By this conduct, the indictment alleges that Harding fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA to which he was not entitled," the DOJ stated in a press release.

Harding is accused of applying for COVID financial assistance through The Vak Shack, a vacuum sealer company, as well as a cattle farm under the name Harding LLC.

Both companies had been inactive since 2017 — three years prior to the pandemic that prompted the formation of the relief program.

According to the indictment, Harding allegedly applied for the program during the time period of December 2020 to March 2021.

Additionally, Harding was accused of falsifying other documented requested in the application.