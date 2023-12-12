Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Josh Giddey
Exclusive

Josh Giddey Pulled Over By Cops in Orange County Months Before Investigation: Court Docs

josh giddey investigated newport police underage girl
Source: @JOSHGIDDEY/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Josh Giddey was twice ticketed in the same California county where the NBA star is being investigated over an alleged relationship he had with an underage girl, RadaraOnline.com can reveal.

The Oklahoma City Thunder standout is the subject of an investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement

Court records obtained by RadaOnline.com showed the 21-year-old basketball player was slammed with a violation on July 17 after he was pulled over by a police officer in Irvine at about 4 PM for failing to properly display his license plates while driving a black two-door BMW.

josh giddey and nba logo
Source: MEGA

NBA stand-out Josh Giddey is the subject of an investigation involving an underage girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Giddey was again ticketed about 5:30 PM four days later in Laguna Beach after he was caught on the highway traffic lane without a pay-by-plate pass, according to court records.

The records also showed Giddey, who has a $6.2 million salary, was delinquent in paying a $215.87 fine, which went into collection before it was settled.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the police hit a roadblock in their investigation when the girl and her parents refused to cooperate with investigators.

josh giddey playing in australia
Source: MEGA

Giddey, a native of Australia, plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder but was ticketed in California where the teen lives.

MORE ON:
Josh Giddey
Article continues below advertisement

In a statement, the police said they are "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case…. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”

Giddey made national headlines when social media posts accused him of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the teen – who has retained powerhouse legal eagle Gloria Allred. The attorney has long established reputation for representing victims of sexual abuse.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

gloria allred attorney for giddey teen
Source: MEGA

The teen and her family are not cooperating with police but have hired attorney Gloria Allred.

Article continues below advertisement

Giddey’s handlers are claiming the Australian native thought the girl was 19 years old when they met at a nightclub, according to published reports. Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently admitted he is going to allow Giddey to remain on the court during the investigation.

“I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based on an allegation alone,” he told ESPN’s NBA Today.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.