Josh Giddey Pulled Over By Cops in Orange County Months Before Investigation: Court Docs
Josh Giddey was twice ticketed in the same California county where the NBA star is being investigated over an alleged relationship he had with an underage girl, RadaraOnline.com can reveal.
The Oklahoma City Thunder standout is the subject of an investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department.
Court records obtained by RadaOnline.com showed the 21-year-old basketball player was slammed with a violation on July 17 after he was pulled over by a police officer in Irvine at about 4 PM for failing to properly display his license plates while driving a black two-door BMW.
Giddey was again ticketed about 5:30 PM four days later in Laguna Beach after he was caught on the highway traffic lane without a pay-by-plate pass, according to court records.
The records also showed Giddey, who has a $6.2 million salary, was delinquent in paying a $215.87 fine, which went into collection before it was settled.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the police hit a roadblock in their investigation when the girl and her parents refused to cooperate with investigators.
In a statement, the police said they are "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case…. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”
Giddey made national headlines when social media posts accused him of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the teen – who has retained powerhouse legal eagle Gloria Allred. The attorney has long established reputation for representing victims of sexual abuse.
Giddey’s handlers are claiming the Australian native thought the girl was 19 years old when they met at a nightclub, according to published reports. Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently admitted he is going to allow Giddey to remain on the court during the investigation.
“I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based on an allegation alone,” he told ESPN’s NBA Today.