NBA Star Josh Giddey Being Investigated by Newport Beach PD Over Alleged Relationship With Minor

Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram
By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

The Newport Beach Police Department is looking into the troubling accusations that NBA star Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an alleged underage girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources snitched that an inquiry into the matter has been opened.

Source: MEGA

Photos surfaced last week on social media of Giddey and the alleged minor.

NBPD insiders told TMZ Sports that Giddey, 21, is investigating the allegations against the Oklahoma City Thunder player and will determine if any laws were broken.

The girl is believed to be a junior in high school and based in the Newport Beach area. She was said to be between 15 and 16 years old when the alleged relationship began.

The age of consent in California is 18 years old, while it's 16 in Oklahoma. This comes just days after the NBA revealed it was "looking into" the accusations. Giddey has been allowed to continue playing games despite the open investigation.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the NBA and Giddey's team for comment.

Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Australian-born basketball star's personal life made headlines last week after anonymous X users shared photos and videos of Giddy with the alleged teenage girl.

In one of the photos, the female posed with a shirtless Giddey and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the alleged minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."

Giddey was the number six pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and received NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022. He declined to comment on the allegations when he was bombarded by reporters.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA

The NBA is investigating claims that Josh Giddey is dating a high school student.

Fans thought Giddey was saved when a fan caught the athlete dancing with the alleged minor at a nightclub. The video immediately went viral, with many pointing out that clubs are only 18 and over in America, and several only allow 21+ through the doors. That's not taking into account the possibility of a fake ID.

Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram

Giddey's professional and personal life could be on the line, depending on the outcome of the investigations. Australian cereal giant Weet-Bix already revealed it's paying close attention, with the young NBA star's $40 million deal potentially on the hook.

Giddey could also face a criminal investigation if the allegations are true.

