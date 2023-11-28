'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Spent 'Half a Million Dollars' on 'Reckless' Drug Addiction

He said his vices were fueled by fame after he was thrust into the spotlight on the hit show, Jersey Shore, which first aired in 2009 and spanned a total of six seasons. "It was like gasoline on fire," Sorrentino explained.

"I was a young and wild, careless kid, and once you gave kids millions of dollars and Ferraris and Lambos and girls screaming my name and yes-men everywhere, it was hard to turn that off," Sorrentino told Entertainment Tonight. "That was my problem for many years — how do you turn off the excess? And I think it wasn't just my problem."

"Most people in our world or in the celebrity world or in the entertainment world, they have a problem turning off the excess button," he continued.