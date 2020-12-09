Congratulations are in order for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. The couple announced on Tuesday, December 8, that they’re gearing up to welcomed a baby boy!

“Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” the Jersey Shore star, 38, revealed via Instagram alongside photos of the couple’s gender reveal. Mike and Lauren, 35, learned their baby’s sex by flipping the switch on their Christmas tree and revealing blue lights.

The pair announced their pregnancy in November via Instagram. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren captioned her post, which showed her and Mike looking at each other while “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” was written in flour on their kitchen counter. The couple also showed off their baby’s ultrasound in another pic.

Mike and Lauren officially tied the knot in November 2018, months after their engagement was filmed for the MTV reality show. One year later, in November 2019, during an appearance on Good Morning America, the couple opened up about their “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult,” Lauren said about losing their baby. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”