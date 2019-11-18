Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Reveal ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Miscarriage She got pregnant the night her 'Jersey Shore' star husband was released from prison.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Pesce are opening up, for the first time, about their miscarriage.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the pair — who tied the knot on November 1, 2018 before Sorrentino began his prison sentence — explained the pain they felt over the loss of their unborn child.

“The night he came home we actually conceived,” Pesce, 34, revealed, speaking of her Jersey Shore star husband, 37.

RadarOnline.com readers know Sorrentino spent eight months behind bars for tax fraud, and the day he was released, he told Entertainment Tonight that he and Pesce had a “naked pizza party.”

“And then at about six and half, seven weeks I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching,” Pesce continued.

She said her pregnancy felt like a light at the end of the tunnel following years of issues for the couple. As fans know, she and Sorrentino have been going strong for a decade — despite taking a three-year break from 2009 to 2012 — but got engaged while the reality hunk was knee-deep in money woes. Still, after their nuptials, Pesce admitted she wanted to start a family as soon as possible.

“When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” she continued. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Apart from his tax troubles, Sorrentino was battling an alcohol addiction when he and Pesce rekindled their romance. In 2015, however, he committed to his sobriety.

Though the pair had not spoken publicly of their miscarriage until now, Pesce said during their GMA interview that she wants to share the truth so other people going through miscarriages can feel less alone.

“I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process,” she said.

While Pesce and Sorrentino are still mourning the loss of their unborn baby, Pesce said she is relying on her beliefs to keep her positive. “If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.