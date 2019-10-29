Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justice Served? The Situation’s Brother Marc To Be Released From Prison Early

Justice Served? The Situation’s Brother Marc To Be Released From Prison Early

Justice Served? The Situation’s Brother Marc To Be Released From Prison Early Sorrentino was accused of assaulting Ben Affleck’s GF before tax evasion sentence.

Mike Sorrentino’s brother Marc was sentenced to two years in prison on tax evasion charges. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Jersey Shore sibling is being released from prison early.

According to Bureau of Federal prisons, Marc, 40, has a release date of September 28, 2020 after reporting to prison in January 2019. He’s currently serving his reduced sentence at FCI Fairton in New Jersey.

As Radar reported, Mike and Marc were indicted on tax evasion charges in September 2014. They were accused of failing to pay $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012.

Marc was also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation. He pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.

In court papers obtained from New Jersey District Court, Marc was ordered to pay $337,693 in restitution. He was ordered to pay monthly payments at an amount of no less than $100 while in custody and no less than 10 percent of his gross monthly income thereafter. Interest was waived because of his inability to pay.

As Radar readers know, Mike was released from FCI Otisville on September 12 after serving an 8-month sentence.

Before the prison sentence, Marc was entangled in another legal scandal involving Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Katie Cherry.

In October 2010, Katie, whose legal name is Kathryn Redino, accused Marc of attacking her after a night out in New York City.

She claimed he held her against her will in a limo with his brother Mike and friends after voluntarily hanging out with the men at an apartment.

The New York Post reported that she asked to be dropped off at her New York apartment, but they refused and told her they were bringing her to New Jersey.

She claimed Marc broke a bottle and held it to her neck.

Howell Township Police Department declined to file charges because of a lack of evidence.

Ben, 47, met the musician on celebrity dating app Raya “a few months ago,” a source told Us Weekly.

Jennifer Garner‘s ex-husband, who recently celebrated one-year sober, appeared drunk at a Halloween Party for UNICEF on Saturday, October 26.

An eyewitness exclusively told Radar that Affleck, 47, “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila.”