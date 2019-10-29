Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend Katie Cherry Once Accused The Situation’s Brother Of Assault Katie Cherry claimed Marc Sorrentino threatened her with a broken bottle.

Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend once accused Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother of assault and battery, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Batman actor, who suffered a boozy relapse at a charity party on October 26, was spotted with singer Katie Cherry in a Los Angeles casino later that night. (Us Weekly broke the news that Affleck, 47, and the blond musician are dating.)

The 33-year-old Cherry — who’s legal name is Kathryn Redino — has a tangled history with Hollywood stars, according to past Radar reports.

In October 2010, Redino claimed that she was attacked by Marc Sorrentino following a night out in New York City.

Redino alleged that Sorrentino, 40, held her against her will in a limo, with his famous brother and several friends present.

She voluntarily got in the limo and hung out with the guys at an apartment, according to Radar’s report at the time.

She claimed trouble began when they left the apartment and got back in the limo.

The New York Post reported she asked to be dropped off at her New York apartment, but the men refused and told her she was coming to New Jersey.

She also claimed Sorrentino broke a bottle and held it to her neck.

She spoke with the Howell Township Police Department, but responding officer Patrolman Robert Hill declined to file charges because he claimed he didn’t see any evidence of assault, according to USA Today.

Redino then filed a complaint against Sorrentino, accusing him of assault.

But he was never hit with charges.

“On October 20, 2010, the Howell Township Police Department investigated an alleged complaint by a woman that she was assaulted by Mr. Sorrentino. After an exhaustive investigation, including eyewitness accounts and physical examination, the Howell Police declined to file charges against Marc Sorrentino,” Sorrentino’s lawyer Ray Raya previously said.

Raya told Radar that the Howell Township Municipal Court did not believe her allegations, and the police issued a criminal complaint against Redino for allegedly filing a false report against Sorrentino.

“After a thorough examination by the court staff, comparing the police report to the actual citizen’s complaint, it became clear that there were major inconsistencies that warranted the filing of the False Police Report charge,” Raya said in a statement.

Redino’s father previously told Radar that his daughter wanted to go to her apartment on the Upper East Side of New York but the men in the limo refused.

“When she got in the tunnel and realized that these guys were not taking her to the Upper East Side she protested and asked them to take her to a cab or a bus station,” Richard Redino told Radar in 2010. “She couldn’t get out in the tunnel and she asked to get out numerous times.”

Once they arrived at Marc’s home in New Jersey, Kathryn called 911 instead of getting out of the limo, according to her father. “They were not being gentlemen and she tried to be tough and smile but these are not good guys.”

Redino’s father described the events of the night to Radar, saying his daughter was “struck in the abdomen and chest,” and suffered emotional trauma. “There were lots of things that were said to her that scared her very much.”

In March 2011, Redino and Sorrentino agreed to drop the complaints against each other, USA Today newspaper reported.

Sorrentino is now serving a 24-month federal prison sentence on fraud charges. He is eligible for release in September 2020.

His famous brother completed his prison stint on related charges in September.

Affleck met Redino on the private dating app Raya “a few months ago,” a source told Us, and the lovebirds have had a few dates — including at the West Hollywood Halloween party where Affleck was caught drinking.

“They’re very into each other,” the source told Us.